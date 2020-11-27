1/1
Charley Buddy Johnson
November 20, 2020
Weatherford, Texas - Charley "Buddy" Floyd Johnson died peacefully on November 20, 2020 in Weatherford, TX. at the age of 55 following a valiant fight against Pancreatic Cancer. He is survived by his daughter, ShaNell Johnson Harbin of Liberty Hill, TX and father Walter "Chop" Johnson of Weatherford, TX. Survivors include grandchildren, Brynlee and Nolyn Harbin, sister Stephanie Johnson Duran of Weatherford, nephew Garrett Johnson and niece Kendall Maxwell of Weatherford, aunts Starlene Woods Clawson of Fort Worth and Roxanne Woods Torres of Gibsonburg, OH. and many cousins.
Buddy grew up in Fort Worth and graduated from Castleberry High School in 1983. A salesman for Sysco Foods for 15 years, he received many awards for salesman of the year. He never met a stranger and made deep and lasting friendships that he cherished all his days.
Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 28, at 11:00 A.M. at Springtown Community Fellowship Church, 1300 W. Hwy 199, Springtown, TX 76082. Immediately following the service, there will be a time for visiting with the family.


Published in & from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
Springtown Community Fellowship Church
NOV
28
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Springtown Community Fellowship Church
