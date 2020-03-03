|
Charlie Cotton Jr. HIGHLAND HILLS--Charlie Cotton Jr., loving husband, father, grandfather and retired FWISD educator, graduated from labor to reward on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. CELEBRATION OF A LIFE WELL LIVED: 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at East St. Paul MBC. Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, with a wake from 6 to 7 p.m., both at Baker Funeral Home. Interment: DFW National Cemetery. SURVIVORS: Wife, Jerrie Cotton; children, Charles Cotton, Rev. Demetri Cotton (Brenda), Chaketha Carr, Hak Cotton, Stacey Fontenot; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 3, 2020