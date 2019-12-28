Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Charlie Johnston Martinez Obituary
Charlie Johnston Martinez FORT WORTH--Charlie Martinez passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, while in hospice care. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Monday in Greenwood Chapel, with interment to follow in Greenwood Memorial Park. Rosary: 5 p.m. Sunday in Greenwood Chapel. Charlie was born Oct. 25, 1936, in San Angelo, Texas. He married Eloisa Hugh in San Angelo in January of 1955. The young Martinez family moved to Fort Worth in 1960 and resided on Bryan Street in south Fort Worth for several years. He served in the Texas National Guard stationed at Fort Hood for six years. They raised a loving and religious family while cultivating many lifelong friendships. Charlie's famous phrase was: "Stay out of trouble, it don't cost you nothing." Charlie worked for A Brandt Manufacturing and retired from Lone Star Gas. Charlie was a born musician who played guitar and several other instruments, sang, and had his own mariachi group. He was active in church choir. Charlie was preceded in death by sons, Jerry and Charlie Jr. SURVIVORS: Wife of 63 years, Eloisa; children, Gloria, Rosalinda, and Cynthia; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 28, 2019
