Charlie Mack "C.M." Sanders, Jr. BURLESON -- Charlie Mack "C.M." Sanders, jr. peacefully departed this life on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Born May 5, 1931, in Johnson, County, Texas, his vocation was as a machinist for 40 years at Convair Aerospace, which became General Dynamics, then Lockheed Martin. His avocation was as a volunteer, for 49 years as a Burleson Volunteer Firefighter and as a charter member of the Burleson Citizens on Patrol and the Burleson Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association. In the early 2000s, the City of Burleson named him Volunteer of the Year. C.M. met the love of his life, Louise Wells, on a blind date and they were married August 16, 1952. After 47 years of marriage, Louise died in 1999. C.M. is survived by his children, Shirley Sanders Meadows (Barry), Charlene Sanders Wood (Ted), Mike Sanders (Caren) and Darla Sanders Seawright (Russell), his sisters Edna Hill and Patsy Treece, along with eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind numerous friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Covenant Place, Burleson for the care and comfort they provided C.M. during his final months. Visitation is at 6 p.m., Thursday, September 12, at Mountain Valley Funeral Home. The funeral will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, September 13, at First Baptist Church of Burleson. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 12, 2019
