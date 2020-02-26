|
Charlie S. Woodard SAGINAW--Charlie Stephen Woodard, 60, of Saginaw, Texas, passed suddenly on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m., followed by a visitation, Friday, Feb. 28, at Doxology Bible Church, 4805 Arborlawn Drive, Fort Worth, Texas, 76109. MEMORIALS: The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made in his memory to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation at Firehero.org. Charlie was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sept. 15, 1959, son of Roger L. Woodard. He graduated from Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School in 1977 and attended Tarrant County Junior College. He followed in his father's footsteps and joined the Fort Worth Fire Department in 1978 where he faithfully served the citizens of Fort Worth for 38 years. After his retirement, in 2016 Charlie began to follow his dream of exploring the world and seeking new adventures. Charlie was preceded in death by his precious daughter Ambra R. Woodard, and his father Roger L. Woodard.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 26, 2020