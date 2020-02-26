Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charlie Woodard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlie S. Woodard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlie S. Woodard Obituary
Charlie S. Woodard SAGINAW--Charlie Stephen Woodard, 60, of Saginaw, Texas, passed suddenly on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m., followed by a visitation, Friday, Feb. 28, at Doxology Bible Church, 4805 Arborlawn Drive, Fort Worth, Texas, 76109. MEMORIALS: The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made in his memory to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation at Firehero.org. Charlie was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sept. 15, 1959, son of Roger L. Woodard. He graduated from Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School in 1977 and attended Tarrant County Junior College. He followed in his father's footsteps and joined the Fort Worth Fire Department in 1978 where he faithfully served the citizens of Fort Worth for 38 years. After his retirement, in 2016 Charlie began to follow his dream of exploring the world and seeking new adventures. Charlie was preceded in death by his precious daughter Ambra R. Woodard, and his father Roger L. Woodard.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -