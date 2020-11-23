Charlotte Arrocha

January 5, 1964 - September 23, 2020

North Richland Hills, Texas - Charlotte Bettina Arrocha, age 56, ended her journey of life on September 23, 2020. With her positive spirit and determination, she lived a rewarding life with a diagnosis of breast cancer for over 7 years. This allowed her to fulfill her primary goal of raising her children through high school and giving them a good start in life as young adults. A mother, daughter, sister, partner, and friend, Charlotte supported us all with advice, encouragement, and enthusiasm throughout her life. She is dearly missed and lovingly remembered.

A native of Atlanta, GA, she grew up in Sandy Springs and attended Ridgeview High School. Perhaps influenced by her mother's advice for her girls to be financially independent, Charlotte always found a way to make money. Her first foray into business was selling her old toys to other kids in the neighborhood. She moved into babysitting, and other jobs including working at the Great American Cookie Factory at Perimeter Mall, and hostessing at Chinese Garden on Roswell Road. Charlotte was also a student of classical guitar during those years.

After high school she attended Georgia Tech for 2 years and went on to graduate with a degree in Business Administration from Rochester Institute of Technology in 1987. Charlotte worked continuously in the field of corporate accounting and finance for over 26 years. She held a variety of leadership positions, most recently, as Controller for Liberty Carton of Texas, where she retired in 2016. Throughout her career, Charlotte's skills in active listening and her can-do attitude inspired co-workers to place their trust in her. She provided for her family while setting an example for other women trying to break through to leadership roles in the corporate world.

Beyond the professional sphere, Charlotte was a talented artist who filled her home with beauty and color. She loved cooking healthy meals for everyone and documenting the lives of her family and friends with her camera. Some of her favorite pastimes included nature walks at Bear Creek Park, zumba classes, no-score ping pong games, laughing until she cried, and sharing a good movie and a bowl of popcorn with her family. Charlotte lived in North Richland Hills and Keller for over 20 years and spent much of her time since her cancer diagnosis supporting and participating in the programs of the Cancer Support Community of North Texas. She was also active in Cancer StrongHer, the Williams Syndrome Association, and Fellowship of Freethought Dallas.

She is survived by her two children, Sarah Arrocha and Roberto Arrocha, Jr, and her significant other, Jaime Hunter. She is also survived by her mother, Betty Pierce of Chapel Hill, NC and her sisters, Susannah Southern of Durham, NC, Scarlet Southern of Taos, NM, and Savannah Southern-Smith of Los Angeles, CA. She is predeceased by her father, Lewis Southern of Atlanta, GA.

In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to the Cancer Support Community of North Texas.

Charlotte's family is planning to hold a celebration of her life when it is safe to do so.





