Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-1350
Charlotte Lanzarotti
Charlotte Coshow Lanzarotti Obituary
Charlotte Coshow Lanzarotti FORT WORTH--Charlotte Coshow-Bunting Lanzarotti, 82, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019. FUNERAL: 12:30 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Laurel Land. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park. Charlotte was the owner of Char's Cake Fixins in Fort Worth. She greatly loved her family as we loved her. SURVIVORS: Charlotte is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Johnny A Lanzarotti; children, Mark (Carmel), Susan, Sandra Taylor (Kevin); 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 17, 2019
