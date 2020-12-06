Charlotte Elaine Bogard

April 25, 1942 - November 26, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Charlotte Elaine Bogard, 78, a loving mother and grandmother, died peacefully Thursday morning, November 26, 2020.

Charlotte Elaine Bogard was born April 25, 1942 in Grand Island, Nebraska, the daughter of Glover Charles and Frances Haack Ensley. The family moved to Kansas City, Missouri following the war, where she grew up. Charlotte went on to attend the University of Kansas, where she studied Jewelry and Silvermaking and was a member of Alpha Phi sorority. She graduated in 1964 and remained a proud Jayhawk and KU supporter all of her life. She moved to Fort Worth in 1972 and married R. Ward Bogard, Jr. They had their only child, Travis, in 1977.

Charlotte enjoyed a long career in banking and technology working for Fort Worth National Bank and eventually retiring from Chase Bank's Trust Department. After retiring, she kept busy helping to manage the books for family and friends' restaurants and bars including The Horseman, Coconuts, and Ol' South Pancake House.

She was a regular volunteer for The Warm Place for over 20 years. The Warm Place provided support for her and Travis during their unspeakable loss after her husband's passing in 1992. It held a special place in her heart having helped her through their loss. Charlotte was also an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church

As many can attest, Charlotte had a very busy social calendar. She was always up for dinner and drinks and catching up with various friends. Her greatest achievement however, was raising her son, Travis. She lit up every time she talked about him, and was thrilled when he expanded the family to include his wife Jenny, and eventually two granddaughters. They were all the light of her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Ward.

In addition to her son, Travis Bogard and his wife Jenny of of San Francisco, California, Charlotte is survived by her granddaughters, Tallula and Sienna; brother, Richard Ensley; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Following a private committal service Friday, Charlotte was laid to rest next to her husband in Oakwood Cemetery, next to her husband.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, consideration of contributions to The Warm Place in Fort Worth, TX, in Charlotte's memory, is suggested.







