Charlotte Faith Gauntt FORT WORTH -- Charlotte Faith Gauntt, 65, passed away peacefully at her home with her husband by her side on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. SERVICE: 3:30 p.m., Saturday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Greenwood. Charlotte was born Dec. 27, 1954, to Anagartha and Clifford Burdett, Jr., in Fort Worth. She graduated from Burleson High School in 1973 as valedictorian. During high school, she was involved in several sports including basketball and cheerleading. Charlotte received her Associate's Degree from Tarrant County College and her Bachelor's of Science in Nursing from Texas Woman's University. She began her career at Fort Worth Children's Hospital and transitioned to Dr. Blasi's office as his private nurse. She then worked as a med-surg nurse at Harris Southwest before retiring from Alcon as a consultant. Charlotte married the love of her life, James Gauntt, on March 28, 1991 at Lake Tahoe. They enjoyed traveling across the United States and going on cruises. They also enjoyed playing games and visiting casinos. Charlotte and James both actively supported University of Texas athletic events. Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Clifford Burdett. SURVIVORS: Husband of 29 years, James Gauntt; sister, Ann Marlene Newsome-Robison; nephews, David Newsome, Richard Newsome and Nicholas Burdett; step-daughters, Kimberly Donahue and Vickie Fowler and their families; and numerous extended family members.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 6, 2020