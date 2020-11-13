Charlotte Faye Freeman

December 5, 1955 - November 10, 2020

Lake Worth, Texas - Charlotte Faye Freeman 64, went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 10, 2020.

Charlotte Faye Freeman was the daughter of Amos Holland and Mary Barnes. She was born on December 5, 1955 in Ft. Worth, TX. She was the 4th born in her family of 8 siblings.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Brenda Holland Raney, brothers David Holland, Gary Holland and Bobby Ray Hughes, and nephew Samuel O'Dell Wright.

Charlotte had the purest of hearts and truly loved everyone she met. She loved Jesus with all her heart and knew that no matter what He had her back at every turn. She was our light in the darkness whose smile would light up a room and eyes that sparkled with nothing but love.

She is survived by her husband Jerry Freeman of Lake Worth, TX; daughter, Christina and son-in-law Shane Forrester of Bridgeport, TX; son Chris and daughter-in-law Erin Freeman of Dallas, TX; brother Curtis and sister-in-law Lola Holland of Gainesville, TX; sister Debbie and brother-in-law Mike Smith of Gainesville, TX; Mar-Linda Wright of Forestburg,TX; granddaughter Corban and great-granddaughter Amera Hummel of Edna, TX; and many loved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Celebration of life will be held on December 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the home of Shane and Christina Forrester at 106 W. Cates Street, Bridgeport, TX 76426.





