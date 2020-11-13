1/1
Charlotte Faye Freeman
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlotte Faye Freeman
December 5, 1955 - November 10, 2020
Lake Worth, Texas - Charlotte Faye Freeman 64, went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 10, 2020.
Charlotte Faye Freeman was the daughter of Amos Holland and Mary Barnes. She was born on December 5, 1955 in Ft. Worth, TX. She was the 4th born in her family of 8 siblings.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Brenda Holland Raney, brothers David Holland, Gary Holland and Bobby Ray Hughes, and nephew Samuel O'Dell Wright.
Charlotte had the purest of hearts and truly loved everyone she met. She loved Jesus with all her heart and knew that no matter what He had her back at every turn. She was our light in the darkness whose smile would light up a room and eyes that sparkled with nothing but love.
She is survived by her husband Jerry Freeman of Lake Worth, TX; daughter, Christina and son-in-law Shane Forrester of Bridgeport, TX; son Chris and daughter-in-law Erin Freeman of Dallas, TX; brother Curtis and sister-in-law Lola Holland of Gainesville, TX; sister Debbie and brother-in-law Mike Smith of Gainesville, TX; Mar-Linda Wright of Forestburg,TX; granddaughter Corban and great-granddaughter Amera Hummel of Edna, TX; and many loved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of life will be held on December 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the home of Shane and Christina Forrester at 106 W. Cates Street, Bridgeport, TX 76426.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
at the home of Shane and Christina Forrester
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved