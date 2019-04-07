|
|
Charlotte Jensen Oertel FORT WORTH--Charlotte Oertel, 95, died peacefully on Monday, April 1, 2019. SERVICE: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Thompson's Harveson & Cole. Interment: 1:30 p.m. in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Charlotte Louise Jensen was born Dec. 9, 1923, in Troy, N.Y., to Chris and Charlotte Miller Jensen. She was married to Edmund C. Oertel on Nov. 3, 1944. They were lovingly married for 74 years. SURVIVORS: Husband, Edmund C. Oertel; her children, Susan and her husband, Kent, Robert, David and Edmund; grandchildren, Cherie, Christi and Chelsea; and great-grandchildren, Mia and Haylee.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 7, 2019