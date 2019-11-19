Home

Hawkins Funeral Home
1909 9Th St
Bridgeport, TX 76426
(940) 683-2211
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hawkins Funeral Home
1909 9Th St
Bridgeport, TX 76426
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Springtown, TX
Charlotte J. Todd BOYD--Charlotte Joan Todd, 70, a retired teacher, went to be with our Lord Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Fort Worth. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Springtown. Visitation: The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport Charlotte was born July 25, 1949, to George and Marvenatta Chambless West in Mineral Wells, Texas. She was united in marriage to Lynn Todd on Dec. 27, 1976, in Fort Worth, Texas. SURVIVORS: Those left behind to cherish her name are her husband of 42 years, Lynn Todd of Boyd; her sister, Rita Grimsley and husband, Eddy, of Horseshoe Bend; her niece, Brandi Garrett and Eleanor; her nephew, Jason Grimsley.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 19, 2019
