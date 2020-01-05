Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Thames
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Lorraine Thames

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte Lorraine Thames Obituary
Charlotte Lorraine Thames ARLINGTON--Charlotte Lorraine Thames, 78, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. A Fort Worth native, Charlotte attended Paschal High School and received her bachelor's and master's degrees from TCU. Her teaching career as a reading specialist for H-E-B ISD and TCC spanned 39 years. Charlotte loved travel, bridge, plays, musicals, cultural events and many pets over the years. She was a longtime member of NEA and TSTA. Charlotte considered her South Euless friends an extended family, and she will be sorely missed by friends and family. The "Charlotte's Web of Love Lives On" scholarship, endowed by Betsy Overholser, will honor Charlotte by providing assistance to students at Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. Contributions in Charlotte's memory to Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church's SPAN program will assist seniors with financial aid for pet bills. SPAN to P.O. Box 821173, Dallas TX 75382. She was preceded in death by her parents, Katherine and Clinton Thames.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -