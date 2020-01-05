|
Charlotte Lorraine Thames ARLINGTON--Charlotte Lorraine Thames, 78, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. A Fort Worth native, Charlotte attended Paschal High School and received her bachelor's and master's degrees from TCU. Her teaching career as a reading specialist for H-E-B ISD and TCC spanned 39 years. Charlotte loved travel, bridge, plays, musicals, cultural events and many pets over the years. She was a longtime member of NEA and TSTA. Charlotte considered her South Euless friends an extended family, and she will be sorely missed by friends and family. The "Charlotte's Web of Love Lives On" scholarship, endowed by Betsy Overholser, will honor Charlotte by providing assistance to students at Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. Contributions in Charlotte's memory to Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church's SPAN program will assist seniors with financial aid for pet bills. SPAN to P.O. Box 821173, Dallas TX 75382. She was preceded in death by her parents, Katherine and Clinton Thames.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 5, 2020