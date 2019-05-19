Home

Charlotte "Bunny" Mabry Nowell ARLINGTON--Charlotte "Bunny" Mabry Nowell, 97, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at her home in Arlington. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at DFW National Cemetery. Bunny was born June 13, 1921, in Mobile, Ala., to William Mabry and Margaret Mabry. She attended the University of Houston and the University of Texas. Bunny married R.H. Nowell on Dec. 13, 1943. They had two children and traveled the world living in Japan and the Philippines while R.H. served in the Air Force. They settled in Arlington in 1973 where Bunny worked in real-estate, was active in The Women's Club of Arlington and the Encore Club. Bunny was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, R.H. SURVIVORS: She is survived by children, John (Jan) Nowell of Parker, Colo.; granddaughters, Jennifer of Parker, Colo., and Alexandra of San Diego, Calif., Ann Perrine of San Antonio, Texas; grandson, Jimmy Perrine of Lansing, Mich.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 19, 2019
