Charlotte Mae Brouillette ARLINGTON -- Charlotte Mae Brouillette, 90, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in Fort Worth. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 4 p.m., Saturday, February 8, Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: At a later date, with her husband, Louis Brouillette, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas. Charlotte was born on August 9, 1929 in Abilene, Kan. She grew up in Calif. and moved to Texas 27 years ago. Charlotte was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church; her faith was very important to her. She was also a member of Encore Book Club and the Arlington Woman's Club. Charlotte loved her cats and loved to oil paint. She was preceded in death by her husband. SURVIVORS: Sons, Craig Milburn and Mark Milburn and wife, Lori; daughter, Jana Lea and husband, Greg; grandchildren, Brian, Heather, Justin and Michael Milburn; great-grandchild, Skyler; sister, Jean Clark; and nephews, Steven Clark and Michael Clark.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 7, 2020