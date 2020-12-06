1/1
Charlotte Patrick
1928 - 2020
September 27, 1928 - November 29, 2020
Arlington, Texas - On Sunday, November 29, 2020, our mother, Charlotte Patrick, of Arlington, Texas, passed away at the age of 92.
Charlotte was born on September 27, 1928 in Seattle, Washington to Dorothea and Earl Reick. She received her bachelor's in nursing from the University of Washington in 1951. Subsequently she earned master's degrees in both Education and Nursing and was awarded an honorary doctorate in nursing from Texas Women's University. From her early years of nursing in a hospital environment, Charlotte turned to the field of education, ultimately teaching master's level nursing at Texas Women's University.
On June 26, 1951, she married Warren B. Patrick who preceded her in death in 1998. They raised two children, Sandra Good and Gary Patrick. She enjoyed and loved her 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
In retirement Charlotte developed a passion for sewing and quilting and bridge. She enjoyed nearly any type of game that could be played with her friends. Charlotte was active as a long time member of New World United Methodist Church and spent many years as a volunteer with Arlington Urban Ministries.
A graveside service took place on December 4th for immediate family members. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Arlington Urban Ministries.



Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Home
1219 North Davis Drive
Arlington, TX 76012
8172752711
