Charlotte Wanene Perrin Obituary
Charlotte Wanene Perrin BEDFORD--Charlotte Wanene Perrin passed away Friday, Dec 13, 2019. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Greenwood. Charlotte was born in Lamesa, Texas, March 2, 1939. She retired from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Her independence never wained as she insisted on living self-sufficiently in her home even as her health began to waiver. Charlotte was preceded in death by husband of 60 years, Charles B. Perrin; and her parents, John Edward Dillingham and Jessie Lee Lawson Dillingham. SURVIVORS: Charlotte leaves children, Ronald Perrin, Jason Perrin and Jalayne Perrin; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sister, Sharon Crouch. She will be missed.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 16, 2019
