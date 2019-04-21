|
Charlsie Huston Smith NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Charlsie Huston Smith, 72, beloved Mom and Grammy, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, after a long battle with complications from chronic heart failure. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Countryside Bible Church in Southlake. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Olivet. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or . Charlsie was born in Fort Worth on Sept. 27, 1946, to Charles and Leslie Huston. She was a graduate of Haltom High School in Haltom City and Hardin-Simmons University/Hendrick Memorial Hospital Nursing School in Abilene. Ms. Smith was a retired OB/GYN registered nurse and taught Sunday school at North Richland Hills Baptist Church. Our Grammy delighted in her three grandsons. Charlsie was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Rodney Huston. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Cindy Smith Fleming and husband, David; and grandchildren, Garrett, Christian, and Sam Fleming.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 21, 2019