Cherie Louise Seamster NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Cherie L. Seamster of North Richland Hills, Texas, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, in North Richland Hills, Texas. She will always be remembered as a loving mother to all that knew and loved her. FUNERAL: 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park in the Mausoleum. Visitation: was 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to I Can Still Shine in North Richland Hills. Cherie was born June 24, 1949, in Muncie, Ind., to Bill and Mona King.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 4, 2019