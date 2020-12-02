Cherry Ann Riise

July 19, 1925 - November 26, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Cherry Ann Chappell Riise passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

A private service will be held at Greenwood.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Edna Gladney Home or the North Texas Humane Society.

Cherry was born in Pittsburg, Texas, July 19, 1925, to Seth and Cherry Chappell. She grew up in east Texas and moved to Oak Ridge, Tenn., her senior year in high school and lived there until the end of World War II. While there, she met and married Harold Riise. After the war, they spent two years in Okinawa helping to rebuild that island. They moved back to Texas, started a family and raised two sons.

Cherry was always involved in activities. She sang in the church choir for years, played in the bell choir, was very involved with the school PTA, and a den mother for Cub Scouts. She will always be remembered for her sense of humor, loving of all animals, and caregiving to anyone in need. Spending time with family and friends was her greatest love.

Cherry was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and her brother, Seth.

Survivors: Children, H. Chappell Riise (Lynda) and Randall C. Riise (Thea); grandchildren, Laura, Cody, Genna and Alexandra; and four great-grandchildren.

The family expresses their thanks to the staff of The Vantage for their love and caring for Cherry during her last several years.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store