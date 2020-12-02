1/1
Cherry Ann Riise
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cherry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cherry Ann Riise
July 19, 1925 - November 26, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Cherry Ann Chappell Riise passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.
A private service will be held at Greenwood.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Edna Gladney Home or the North Texas Humane Society.
Cherry was born in Pittsburg, Texas, July 19, 1925, to Seth and Cherry Chappell. She grew up in east Texas and moved to Oak Ridge, Tenn., her senior year in high school and lived there until the end of World War II. While there, she met and married Harold Riise. After the war, they spent two years in Okinawa helping to rebuild that island. They moved back to Texas, started a family and raised two sons.
Cherry was always involved in activities. She sang in the church choir for years, played in the bell choir, was very involved with the school PTA, and a den mother for Cub Scouts. She will always be remembered for her sense of humor, loving of all animals, and caregiving to anyone in need. Spending time with family and friends was her greatest love.
Cherry was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and her brother, Seth.
Survivors: Children, H. Chappell Riise (Lynda) and Randall C. Riise (Thea); grandchildren, Laura, Cody, Genna and Alexandra; and four great-grandchildren.
The family expresses their thanks to the staff of The Vantage for their love and caring for Cherry during her last several years.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved