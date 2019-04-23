Home

Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home
4140 W. Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
5819 W Pleasant Ridge Rd
Arlington, TX
View Map
Cheryl Ann Bain ARLINGTON--Cheryl Ann Stevens Bain passed away on Holy Thursday, April 18, 2019. FUNERAL: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 25, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5819 W Pleasant Ridge Road, Arlington. Interment: Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Longview. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. MEMORIALS: Donations may be made to Kids Shouldn't Have Cancer Foundation and Meals On Wheels. Cheryl was born to loving parents, Madalyn Brashear Stevens and John William Stevens of Houston. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Stephanie. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Patrick Bain; children, Debbie Minardi and husband, Mike, of Mansfield, Angela Stillman and husband, Ty, of Bedford and Jessica Bain of The Woodlands. Surviving grandchildren are Ray of Mansfield and Colt and Corbin of Bedford.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 23, 2019
