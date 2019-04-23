|
Cheryl Ann Bain ARLINGTON--Cheryl Ann Stevens Bain passed away on Holy Thursday, April 18, 2019. FUNERAL: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 25, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5819 W Pleasant Ridge Road, Arlington. Interment: Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Longview. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. MEMORIALS: Donations may be made to Kids Shouldn't Have Cancer Foundation and Meals On Wheels. Cheryl was born to loving parents, Madalyn Brashear Stevens and John William Stevens of Houston. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Stephanie. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Patrick Bain; children, Debbie Minardi and husband, Mike, of Mansfield, Angela Stillman and husband, Ty, of Bedford and Jessica Bain of The Woodlands. Surviving grandchildren are Ray of Mansfield and Colt and Corbin of Bedford.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 23, 2019