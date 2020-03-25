|
|
Cheryl Ann Thetford FORT WORTH--Cheryl Ann Thetford, my precious wife of 56 years, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, with her son, Trey, and grandson by her side. Cheryl ended her long, hard courageous battle with COPD, but fought to the bitter end. Not surprising to her family this was the way she handled events in her life, taking control with unquestionable character, toughness, and always to the end worried about her family and friends. She passed in peace knowing we were by her side. She was truly the "Love of my Life." I will never forget the wonderful life that we shared and the great family and friends that we had during our life, always sharing the good and the bad. Cheryl was extremely confident that she could kick any problem regardless of the seriousness. She was a true mentor and problem-solver with sound savvy decisions. Cheryl and Fred first met in August of 1964. We were married Dec. 24, 1964. In November of 1965 she delivered a fine and healthy baby boy who ultimately became the other star in her life. Cheryl never missed any sports events that Trey participated in, not one. She was always active as a parent in both school functions as well as Trey's athletics. In 1991, Quade the new star in her life was born into the world with his grandmother taking up where she left off with Trey. Never missing a beat, always advising and giving directions with Quade that were well thought out, always positive and making sure no one was ever offended. That relationship today is still strong as ever and will remain so forever. She instilled character and integrity that will be with Trey and Quade forever. Cheryl had the same approach with all of her family and friends, but very mindful where her position was. She was never out of bounds offering sound advice and encouragement when called upon. Cheryl was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sept. 10, 1946, to Edward and Jennie Fogle. She was raised in a very happy and wholesome family being taught right from wrong at an early age. Cheryl carried those traits with her throughout her life. Cheryl is survived by her husband, "Fred" Arthur Thetford Jr.; son, Fred Arthur "Trey" Thetford III; grandson, Fred Arthur "Quade" Thetford IV and fiancee, Megan; soon to be great-grandson, Fred "Arthur" Thetford V; brother and sister-in-law, Eddie and Patty Fogle. In addition Wayne and Mary Ann Ballard, Mike and Peggy Patterson, and Linda Knox. A host of many nieces and nephews. All loved her very much and will miss her. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Jennie Fogle; and brother, Steve Fogle. Cheryl was very proud of her work record always telling her relatives and friends that she started to work at the age of 13, never being without a job. Even when she retired from banking in 1986, she still managed to assist Fred in his business and did so for many years. The last few years of her life still were reflective of her willingness to assist in any way she could, even though her dreaded disease was limiting her greatly. Up to the final hour of her life she fought gallantly. They threw away the mold that Cheryl was made from. She will be greatly missed every day of my life. I worshiped the ground she walked on. I wish to thank her many friends and family that has supported her last years of her life. Also many thanks to the folks at Medical Plaza Hospital on their work in the ER last Friday trying to save her life. The ER staff was made up of true medical professionals. Thanks again. As Cheryl would say, "I'll see everyone on the other side." Graveside Service: The family will hold a private graveside service at Greenwood Memorial Park.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 25, 2020