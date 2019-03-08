Cheryl Annette Geer FORT WORTH -- Cheryl Annette Geer, age 58, of Fort Worth, Texas passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019. Cheryl was born on September 9, 1960 in Ridgley, Tennessee. SERVICE: A funeral service will be held 12 Noon on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Church of God of Prophecy located at 946 W. Pipeline Road, Hurst, Texas 76053. Interment and Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Old Bon Air Cemetery in Sparta, Tenn. Cheryl had lived in several states with her parents before settling down with her husband in Ill. She had their son in '92 and moved to Texas in '98. Texas quickly became Home. Her hobbies were modest, crocheting, knitting, needle pointing, raising her son, and loving the family life. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marlin and Lilly Holstad; brothers, Robert Duke and Paul Duke; grandmother, Mamie Chamberlain; father and mother-in-law, Gerald and Peggy Geer. SURVIVORS: Cheryl is survived by her loving and devoted husband of over 33 years, Glen Geer or Fort Worth; beloved son, Gerard Geer also of Fort Worth; sister-in-law, Barb Breiner and fianc‚ Art Rodriguez; and estranged sister, Marla Holstad.



