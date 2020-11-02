Cheryl Eden
May 6, 1954 - October 29, 2020
Mansfield, Texas - Cheryl Eden, age 66, passed away at her home on Thursday, October 29,2020. She was born in St. Joseph, MO, on May 6, 1954. Surviving relatives include her husband, James Eden; two sons, Shawn O'Bannon of Kennedale, Nathanael Eden of Fort Worth; one daughter, Michelle Garber of Mesa, AZ; in addition to her five grandchildren. She is also survived by her father, Charles Payne, and two brothers; Joe and Steve Payne. In lieu of flowers, Cheryl has requested donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in her name.