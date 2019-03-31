|
|
Cheryl Juneve Murphy BENBROOK--Cheryl Juneve Murphy, 69, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Pallbearers: Ryan Ulloa, Jack Pearse, Chris Martin, Mark Creacy, Daniel Cole and Brendan Linthicum. Born in Fort Worth, Texas, on March 18, 1950, Cheryl was the daughter of Thomas James Murphy Sr. and Gloria Juneve Cole Murphy. She was a member of Birchman Baptist Church and the Fort Worth Antique Doll Club and spent 24 years working for Mrs Baird's Bakery. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents. SURVIVORS: Brother, Thomas James Murphy Jr. and wife, Beverly; niece, Amy Ulloa and husband, Ryan; great-niece, Sidney Jurek; many special cousins from the Cole family; very dear family friends, including Phil and Gale Jones, Wanapa, Jennifer and Lora Johnson, Pearlene Truitt, Sherry Martin and Pam Huffman; as well as her two dogs, Twinkie and Brando.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 31, 2019