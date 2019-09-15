|
Cheryl Lynn Bryant ALVARADO -- Cheryl L. Bryant, 56 of Alvarado, Texas, passed away Sunday, September 9, 2019. Cheryl was born in Ft. Worth, Texas on October 3, 1962. She graduated from Southwestern Adventist University with a Bachelor's degree. Cheryl was married to Rickey C. Bryant on August 15, 2019, in Everman and also had a career in teaching for Alvarado ISD. SURVIVORS: Cheryl was survived by husband, Ricky C. Bryant; children, Sarah E. Dolloff (Marshall) and Sean C. Bryant (Mirlease); grandchildren, Sean M. Bryant, Morgan D. Dolloff, Jacob E. Bryant, Mark C. Dolloff, William E.J. Bryant; sister, Pam Thomas (Randy) and Dee Eames (Roger); three nephews, two nieces, one great niece, and three great nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 15, 2019