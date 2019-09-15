|
Cheryl Lynne Kelley FORT WORTH - Cheryl Lynne Kelley, of Fort Worth, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. She will be remembered for her love of books, art and gardening. In her early years she could be found drawing at her drafting table and in later years tending to her beautiful flowers. Cheryl was preceded in death by her father Arnold Clayton Hubbard of Wichita Falls. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her mother, Jacqueline "Jackie" Gail Yates Haynes of Fort Worth; sister, Cindy Ann Hubbard of Wichita Falls; brother, Clayton Lee Hubbard of Norfolk, Va.; sister, Myreshia Renee Haynes of Fort Worth; daughter, Brande Nicole Kelley of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Nicole and Christian May; niece and nephew, Chelsea and David Ramires of Fort Worth.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 15, 2019