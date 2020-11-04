1/1
Cheryl Mikel
1957 - 2020
Cheryl Mikel
September 9, 1957 - November 2, 2020
Bedford, Texas - Cheryl Ann Mikel, 63, of Bedford, Texas passed away peacefully Monday, November 2, 2020. She was a sister to Mike and Cindy, doting mother to 5 dogs, and beloved friend to many. To know Cheryl was to know a woman who lived life on her own terms. Unapologetic to a fault, but with the utmost sincere, caring heart. She was a passionate dog lover and advocate, often driving for hours to rescue a dog who needed a home. Her dream was to offer dogs sanctuary, to rehabilitate the abandoned and the abused. She loved the Lord and fellowship among her friends. She has kept many of her primary and high school friends close. She was active in Young Life programs for many years and always held those friendships dear. Truly, if you were her friend you knew it, and it was everlasting. She loved deeply, there was no task too big or too small to place value upon. If she didn't care for you… well, you knew that too! Brutally honest, but you always knew where she stood. She laughed often and fully, gave of herself completely. She will be missed and remembered by so many, especially by her friends and 'family' of co-workers at Physician Senior Services. She never wanted anyone to make fuss over her, including her wishes for not holding a funeral. In lieu of flowers, she would have be honored to be remembered through donations sent to local animal shelters.


