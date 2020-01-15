Home

Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
(817) 498-5894
Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
12:30 AM
Cheryl Patel Obituary
Cheryl L. Patel KELLER--Cheryl L. Patel, 54, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. SERVICE: 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home in Colleyville, Texas. If you wish to send floral condolences in honor of Ms. Cheryl Patel, you may call Lilium Floral Designs, 817-589-1566. Cheryl was a St. Patty's baby born on March 17 in Abilene, Texas, to Mary Alice and Donald Dupree. She was a carefree, adventurous, courageous, and extremely strong woman. She loved her kids, Rylan and Caroline, with all of her heart. She will be deeply missed by all of us. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her mother, Alice Dupree; sisters, Melanie Dupree and Stephanie Dupree; brother, Scott Dupree; daughter, Caroline Patel; son, Rylan Patel; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 15, 2020
