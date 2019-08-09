|
Chester E. Bochenko BENBROOK -- On Monday, August 5, 2019, Chester E. Bochenko "Mr. Chester" went to be with the Lord and his heavenly family. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Sat., August 10 at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 6150 Pershing Ave., Fort Worth, Texas 76107. Burial will be private with family at a later date. MEMORIALS: The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory be made to 4Paws "4Pawsinc.org" where he adopted his beloved dog, Mollie. Retired USAF after 22 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Adolf & Ursula and younger sister, Dorothy Bochenko. SURVIVORS: Wife of almost 63 years, Donna; daughters, Dee, Tarey, Lisa (Bud), Lora (Keith), Anita (Mike), Leanne; his sister, Harriett Bochenko; 17 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren. Extended family includes Debbie & Mark, Holly & Dewey, Cindy & Tom, and the entire Sayas family and SO many more.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 9, 2019