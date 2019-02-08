Chester Sterling Lamberth FORT WORTH -- Chester Sterling Lamberth passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, February 5, 2019. Mr. Lamberth was 98. SERVICE: 11 a.m., Saturday in the chapel at Robertson Mueller Harper. The Rev. Tom Plumbley, Senior Minister of First Christian Church of Fort Worth will officiate. Family and friends will gather in the chapel prior to the service. A service in the cemetery will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday in Elm Grove Cemetery in Mabank, Texas. Born January 21, 1921 in Bellville, Texas, Chester was the son of Ivey Earl and Minnie Belle Stanfill Lamberth. He honorably served his country in the U. S. Navy during World War II and in the U. S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. Chester had a love for antique cars and formed the Willys-Overland-Knight Registry in 1960 with 1000 members now all over the world. He loved playing the organ, serving in his church and his Lord. He was preceded in death by his parents and 4 siblings. SURVIVORS: In addition to his one son, David and his wife, Lucky, Chester is survived by seven grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; and many nephews and nieces and their families; and longtime friend, Ray Ayers.



Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 8, 2019