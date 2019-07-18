Chiyoko Beall Tilton MISSION VIEJO -- Chiyoko Beall Tilton, known to friends as "Chiko" passed away on July 10, 2019. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. on Friday the 19th of July 2019. McCormick & Son Mortuary, 25002 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Hills, Calif. 92637. A celebration of Chiko's life will be held in Fort Worth Texas at 11 a.m., Tuesday, 23 July 2019, at the Worthington Renaissance Hotel, 200 Main Street, Fort Worth, Texas 76102. Chiko led a most interesting life, born in Japan, sent to be educated in Geneva Switzerland at a young age. Chiko returned to Japan after World War II, and joined her mother's business in Matsuyama Japan. Later she married Mr. Robert Beall, who was serving in the United States Air Force. Mr. Beall was assigned to Hawaii, and Chiko Operated a Hair Salon. Sadly their marriage dissolved and while in Calif. Chiko met and later married Mike Tilton, married for 38 years. The couple traveled the world working for Lockheed Martin. Chiko was a true asset in Pakistan, Israel, and Taiwan. She loved being a member of the fortunate group of fellow international travelers working for Lockheed Martin. Chiko lived out her final years in Mission Viejo, Calif., where she enjoyed her poodle named "Baby", swimming, her roses, the ocean, and shopping.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 18, 2019