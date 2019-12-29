|
|
Chong Ok Miller FORT WORTH--Chong Miller, beloved wife of Harold L. Miller, passed on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was 72 and a longtime active member of the Korean United Methodist Church in Irving, Texas. FUNERAL: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, Texas, 75211. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Mount Olivet. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a . Chong Miller was born Chong, Chong Ok, in Seoul, Korea, on Feb. 20, 1947. From modest beginnings in war torn Korea, she married a lonely American soldier on, you guessed it, April Fool's Day, April 1, 1969. Of course it was no joke! Military assignments came fast and furious: South Korea, Vietnam (twice), Maryland, USA (three times), Japan, Germany, and Texas (in and out and in again). Since 1981 she held various Fort Worth positions with the Justin Boot Company, Luby's Cafeteria Inc., and Brougham Seating Company. The very best positions she ever held were that of Chief Executive Wife and Kind Friend Boss. SURVIVORS: Husband, Harold Miller; sisters-in-law, Vicki Edwards and Brenda Isham.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 29, 2019