Chris Tyson Carter FORT WORTH--Chris Tyson Carter, 72, passed into Heaven Thursday, April 23, 2020, with his family close by. SERVICE: A private visitation and graveside service will be held at Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery in Fort Worth. Live streaming of the service is available. A memorial will be held at a later date. Chris was born Oct. 16, 1947, in Fort Worth to Nolan Tyson and Virginia Ruth Linder Carter. He graduated from Eastern Hills High School and studied engineering and architecture at the University of Texas at Arlington. Chris had three daughters, Michele, Brandy and Jennifer. He spent many years as a civil engineer in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Chris was a longtime member and trustee of Calvary Baptist Church in Fort Worth. He was a dedicated witness for God. Chris was an avid hunter, fisherman and golfer who loved the outdoors and sharing these hobbies with family and friends. He was happiest while watching his grandkids play sports. He rarely missed a game, event or celebration. Chris was his family's greatest advocate and cheerleader. Chris will be deeply missed by all of his family and friends. Chris was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Michael Nolan Carter; and many other loved ones. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Michele Carter and J. D. Shores of Burleson, Brandy Ferrara and husband, Craig, of Benbrook, and Jennifer Carter Ramsey of Saginaw; grandchildren, Garrett Peters, Avery Ramsey, Camille Peters, Grayson Ramsey, Isabel Ferrara, Christian Ferrara and Ava Ferrara; sister, Cathy Johnson and husband, Jack; nieces and nephews, Jacob Johnson and wife, Glorianna, Bradley Carter and husband, Byron Strickland, Katy Casey and husband, Cody, Matt "Beau" Johnson and Jeremy Johnson; great-nephews; and many extended family members and beloved friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 29, 2020