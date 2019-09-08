Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
(817) 498-5894
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church of Hurst
521 W. Pipeline Road
Hurst, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christa Sparks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christa Sparks


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christa Sparks Obituary
Christa Jean Sparks NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Christa Aven Sparks, 84, peacefully left this earth to reside in heaven with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at First United Methodist Church of Hurst. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 521 W. Pipeline Road, Hurst, TX 76053. Christa resided in Hurst for 51 years and North Richland Hills for the past 12 years. She was a devoted member at First United Methodist Church of Hurst for the past 60-plus years. Christa was born Aug. 21, 1935, in Pampa, Texas, to Marvin and Isabel Elder. She graduated from Arlington Heights High School in Fort Worth and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Texas at Arlington. Christa married Don D. Aven in 1954, and together they raised three children in Hurst, Texas. Her faith and strength sustained her after Don's tragic death in 1968. Christa was the ultimate mother and homemaker. She was an excellent seamstress, baker, room mother, Camp Fire Girls leader and volunteer. She led by example teaching her children that life isn't always fair, but faith in God, bravery, strength and determination will help you persevere through the tough times. Christa remained single until 1985 when she married Jerry D. Sparks. Together, they traveled the U.S. and became the fun-loving duo known as "Gram and Papa" by their grandchildren who adored them. She loved to travel, laugh, play canasta, entertain family and friends and made the most delicious chocolate meringue pie ever! SURVIVORS: Christa will be deeply missed by her brother, Marvin Elder (Ann); brothers-in-laws, Forrest Aven (Carolyn), Ron Sparks (Pat); sister-in-law, Shellie Sparks Bonatto; children, Donna Wright (Perry), John Aven (Peggy), and Karen Swager (Jimmy); grandchildren, Ryan, Kara and Kaitlyn Wright, Christopher Swager (Stephanie); great-grandson, Wyatt; niece, Cheryl Aven Taylor (Scott); nephews, Frank Aven (Patti) and Clay Elder (Lou); as well as many cousins and dear friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
Download Now