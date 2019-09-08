|
Christa Jean Sparks NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Christa Aven Sparks, 84, peacefully left this earth to reside in heaven with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at First United Methodist Church of Hurst. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 521 W. Pipeline Road, Hurst, TX 76053. Christa resided in Hurst for 51 years and North Richland Hills for the past 12 years. She was a devoted member at First United Methodist Church of Hurst for the past 60-plus years. Christa was born Aug. 21, 1935, in Pampa, Texas, to Marvin and Isabel Elder. She graduated from Arlington Heights High School in Fort Worth and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Texas at Arlington. Christa married Don D. Aven in 1954, and together they raised three children in Hurst, Texas. Her faith and strength sustained her after Don's tragic death in 1968. Christa was the ultimate mother and homemaker. She was an excellent seamstress, baker, room mother, Camp Fire Girls leader and volunteer. She led by example teaching her children that life isn't always fair, but faith in God, bravery, strength and determination will help you persevere through the tough times. Christa remained single until 1985 when she married Jerry D. Sparks. Together, they traveled the U.S. and became the fun-loving duo known as "Gram and Papa" by their grandchildren who adored them. She loved to travel, laugh, play canasta, entertain family and friends and made the most delicious chocolate meringue pie ever! SURVIVORS: Christa will be deeply missed by her brother, Marvin Elder (Ann); brothers-in-laws, Forrest Aven (Carolyn), Ron Sparks (Pat); sister-in-law, Shellie Sparks Bonatto; children, Donna Wright (Perry), John Aven (Peggy), and Karen Swager (Jimmy); grandchildren, Ryan, Kara and Kaitlyn Wright, Christopher Swager (Stephanie); great-grandson, Wyatt; niece, Cheryl Aven Taylor (Scott); nephews, Frank Aven (Patti) and Clay Elder (Lou); as well as many cousins and dear friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 8, 2019