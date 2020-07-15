Christi "Nana" Cole Preissinger HALTOM CITY--Christi "Nana" Cole Preissinger, 67, of Haltom City passed away late Saturday, July 11, 2020. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Christi "Nana" was born Aug. 8, 1952, in Pensacola, Fla., to the late, William Harold Cole and Bernelle Thornton Kutch. She treasured family and friendship above all else, and she will be dearly missed. There is a more extensive eulogy at Greenwoodfuneralhomes.com
. Christi was preceded in death by her eldest sister, Judy Tye. SURVIVORS: Sisters, Rhea Cole and Terri Cole; her wonderful husband, Ron; her sons and their wives, David, Jeanie, Chris, Heather, Jason, Ali, Jacob; her lovely 11 grandkids; as well as numerous extended family and friends.