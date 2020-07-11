1/1
Christian Ryder Bishop
Christian Ryder Bishop MIDLOTHIAN--Christian Ryder Bishop, 5, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020. Christian was born Dec. 25, 2014, to Nicole Bishop of Midlothian, Texas, and Patrick Bishop of San Antonio, Texas. In his short time on earth, Christian was the light of his family's life. He was silly, fun, adventurous and loving, always the one to bring laughter, comfort, and cheer to anyone who needed it. He wanted to make everyone happy any way he knew how. Christian was a bright light and beautiful soul and will be sorely missed. SURVIVORS: Mother, Nicole Bishop; father, Patrick Bishop; sister, Melody Bishop; brothers, Aiden and Jude Bishop; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; many grandparents, great-grandparents and extended family; and lots of friends.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
