Christie Hawes Campbell FORT WORTH--Christie Hawes Campbell died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, of lung failure, originally from a severe infection. SERVICE: A memorial is being planned for late February. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Oberlin College, 38 E. College St., Oberlin, OH 44074. Christie was born in Charleston, W.Va., and graduated from Oberlin College in 1952. She married Clyde Parks Campbell in 1953; they first lived in El Paso during his Army service. They returned to Fort Worth where Christie helped her husband and father-in-law in the Clyde Campbell men's clothing stores until they were sold in 1969. Thereafter the couple returned to school to study art history, travel, and live abroad. Christie and Parks enjoyed raising dogs, learning Italian, and attending opera and theater in Fort Worthand beyond; they were married for 57 years until Parks died in 2011. Christie had leadership roles and was active in the Tarrant County League of Women Voters for many years. Her friends will miss her company at Nonna Tata, Magnolia at the Modern, and Samson's Market Bistro. SURVIVORS: Sister, Sarah H. "Sally" Cassidy of Washington, D.C.; nieces, Susan Cassidy of Boston, Mass., Carrie Goertz of Anchorage, Alaska, Alice Meyre of Richmond, Va.; and cousin, Katharine Ross of Malibu, Calif.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 22, 2019