Christina Adele Johnson ARLINGTON--Christina Adele Johnson died Thursday, March 28, 2019. FUNERAL MASS: 11 a.m. Monday, April 1, at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 2100 N. Davis, Arlington. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens, followed by lunch at the church. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at Moore Funeral Home, Arlington. MEMORIALS: Gifts in her memory may be given to Averting CATastrophe, or Buddies Place rescue groups, for whom she fostered cats, or the . Chris was born in Chicago, Ill., March 23, 1958. Chris was a faithful member of Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. She was an active Delta Gamma Fraternity alumna. While president of her alum chapter, she was awarded their prestigious Cable award. She was a valued member of the Star-Telegram advertising team and previously worked for the Dallas Morning News. She had been a member of the Arlington North Rotary. Chris was a proud alumna of Texas Tech and an avid Houston Rockets fan. Chris was preceded in death by her parents, Cliff and Vickie Johnson. SURVIVORS: Sisters and husbands, Janet and Bryan Spain, Gail and Robert Pitchford. Chris was an aunt to Laura (and Bryan) Howard, Scott (and Rachel) Spain, Amy (and Alex) Saflekos and Molly (and Andrew) Hosken. She had five grandnieces, five grandnephews, her beloved cats and treasured friends.



Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary