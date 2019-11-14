|
Christine Calyen FORT WORTH -- Mother Christine Calyen, 89, left the cares of this world, bound for her eternal home, on Friday, November 8, 2019. CELEBRATORY SERVICES: 10 a.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Cooper Missionary Baptist Church, 1801 S. Riverside Drive; Pastor Mark A. Harris, Eulogist.; You may visit Mother Calyen from Noon to 8 p.m., Friday, at Tree of Life; Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park LEFT IN GOD'S CARE ARE: Her children, Era Mae Brown, Curtis Jackson (Linda), Roy H. Watson, Pearline Page (Marvin), James Watson (Lois), Randall Watson and Ronald Watson; 8 Siblings; 15 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 14, 2019