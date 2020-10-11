Christine Mary Earley-Jones
February 24, 1973 - October 4, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Christine Earley-Jones, 47, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020.
Private Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Monday, October 12, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Public Visitation: 4-6 p.m. Sunday, October 11, at the funeral home.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
, www.lls.org
.
Chris was born February 24, 1973 in Pittstown, New Jersey to John and Mary Ann Lehner Earley. She married Kevin Jones on April 24, 2010 in Hawaii. She moved to Dallas from PA for her love of the Dallas Cowboys.
Chris was an accountant by trade and set up her own consulting business in Dallas. She also worked with Kevin at All Commercial Floors.
She had many passions: her dogs, Annie, Toby and Little Bit; all sports; and her garden. But her true passion was her family and friends. Her three daughters and granddaughter were her whole world.
Chris and Kevin both had a genuine love for life and each other. They traveled the world hand in hand, never leaving each other's side until her passing. Lord knows they will be forever at each other's side for eternity.
Survivors: Husband, Kevin Jones; daughters, Shelby Jones, Alexa Jones, and Tori Jones; parents, Jack and Mary Ann Earley; brother, Pat Earley and wife, Mary; sister, Nancy Vanderpool and husband, John; granddaughter, Avery Bennett; sisters-in-law, Staci Bell and husband, Eric and Karen Green and husband, Mike; brothers-in-law, Jeff Jones, and Ransom Jones and wife, Jan; nieces and nephews, Lauren, Ryan, Zukara, Jack Jr., Lindsey, Cohen, Connor, Brad, Jordan and Taylor.