Christine Reed FORT WORTH -- Christine Reed passed away February 25, 2019. SERVICE: 10 a.m., Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home Chapel. MEMORIALS: Donations may be made to or to the ALS association in memory of Christine Reed Christine was born on April 20, 1933 in Westhoff, Texas to Hollis and Velna Conner. Her family moved to Lipan, Texas during the 2nd World War. Christine began school in a one room school house. The family relocated to Fort Worth where she spent the remainder of her life. She attended Texas Wesleyan University and graduated Magna Cum Laude, she received a degree in education. She taught in the FWISD for over 25 years. Her career began at Meadowbrook Elementary, then went to Morningside Elementary where she worked with Special Education students. After retirement she went into business selling jewelry and crafts at several different locations. She enjoyed meeting new people and staying busy. When she finally retired from those endeavors she loved playing bridge with many of her teacher friends. Her love for her family was apparent to anyone who knew her. She was a wonderful mother , grandmother and felt very blessed to have two great granddaughters who were so special. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed. We love you Memaw. SURVIVORS: husband, Harold D. Reed; her daughter, Linda Schorn; and son, Ronny Reed; Grandchildren, Deborah Bray, Scott Schorn, Ashley Smith, Chris and Doug Reed; Great- grandchildren, Adalyn and Landry Smith.



