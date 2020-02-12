Home

Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 North Sylvania Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mount Olivet
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Andrews Catholic Church
Christine T. Kubiak


1925 - 2020
Christine T. Kubiak Obituary
Christine T. Kubiak FORT WORTH--Christine T. Kubiak, 94, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, surrounded by family members. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Friday at St. Andrews Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Mount Olivet. Christine was born Oct. 27, 1925, in Marlin, Texas, to Edmund and Theresa Okonski Wilganowski. She moved to Fort Worth in 1945, after getting married to Kie Ike Kubiak. Christine enjoyed cooking and caring for her family. She also enjoyed gardening, her two dogs, and "Polka Music." She demonstrated great strength and courage throughout her long life. Christine was preceded in death by her husband, Kie; parents; stepmother; brother; sister; stepsister; and her two sons, Stephen Kubiak and James Kubiak. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Margaret Neal and husband, Weldon; sons, Patrick Kubiak, Paul Kubiak and wife, Veronica, Tommy Kubiak; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 12, 2020
