|
|
Christine T. Kubiak FORT WORTH--Christine T. Kubiak, 94, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, surrounded by family members. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Friday at St. Andrews Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Mount Olivet. Christine was born Oct. 27, 1925, in Marlin, Texas, to Edmund and Theresa Okonski Wilganowski. She moved to Fort Worth in 1945, after getting married to Kie Ike Kubiak. Christine enjoyed cooking and caring for her family. She also enjoyed gardening, her two dogs, and "Polka Music." She demonstrated great strength and courage throughout her long life. Christine was preceded in death by her husband, Kie; parents; stepmother; brother; sister; stepsister; and her two sons, Stephen Kubiak and James Kubiak. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Margaret Neal and husband, Weldon; sons, Patrick Kubiak, Paul Kubiak and wife, Veronica, Tommy Kubiak; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 12, 2020