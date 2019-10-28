|
Christine Zethraeus Crain NACOGDOCHES--Christine "Chrissie" Zethraeus Crain of Nacogdoches passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Nacogdoches at the age of 80. FUNERAL: 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Grace Bible Church in Nacogdoches officiated by Dr. Rick Hurst. Interment: 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Greenwood Memorial Park in Fort Worth. Visitation: Friends and family are invited to a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Home, Nacogdoches. Arrangements are under the direction of Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Directors, Nacogdoches. MEMORIALS: Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Christine Crain Delta Delta Delta Scholarship sent via mail with a check made payable to the SFASU Foundation to P.O. Box 6092-SFA Station, Nacogdoches, TX 75962. Friends and family may also make a donation online at www.sfasu.edu/craindeltadeltadelta or via phone by calling 936-468-5406. Please visit www.CasonMonk-Metcalf.com to leave your online condolences. Chrissie was born Aug. 16, 1939, in Fort Worth to parents, Cecil Calvert Zethraeus and Christine Sloan Zethraeus. Chrissie was raised in Fort Worth and graduated from Paschal High School in 1957. She went on to attend the University of Texas at Austin. While there, she pledged the Theta Zeta chapter of Delta Delta Delta where she was initiated in 1958. She later transferred to UTMB in Galveston in 1959, graduating with a BS in Nursing in 1962. Chrissie married Dr. Burton Crain Jr. in 1962. They lived in Houston and Germany before settling in Nacogdoches in 1968. In 1972, Mrs. Crain assisted in the beginnings of the Beta Xi Chapter of Delta Delta Delta where she served as alumni advisor until 1986. Chrissie was preceded in death by her parents and husband. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her brother, Calvert Cecil Zethraeus; children, Christine Annette Crain and Burton Cecil Crain and wife, Kathryn; grandchildren, Patrick Crain, Zoe Crain, William "Billy" Vermeulen, Burton Crain, and Erik Crain; niece, Mary Goodman; nephew, Neal Zethraeus; and special friends, Claire Lopeman and Mrs. Loma L. "Bev" Laird and children. CASON-MONK-METCALF FUNERAL DIRECTORS Nacogdoches, 936-564-7333 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 28, 2019