Christopher Anthony Varga QUITMAN--Chris Varga, 56, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 28, 2019, with his beloved wife, Thosie Varga, by his side. CELEBRATION OF LIFE MASS: 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at St. Josephs Catholic Church, 1927 SW Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington Texas. When attending, please bring favorite stories to share immediately after the Mass. These will be the memories that will be most cherished by family and friends. Chris was born in Bridgeton, N.J., on May 17, 1962, to parents, Dr. George Theodore Varga and Carol Merendino Varga. He grew up as an irrepressibly playful and protective role model in a close and loving Sicilian/Hungarian family with two sisters, Dara and Holly, and two brothers, Paul and Eric. Chris attended Catholic school along with his siblings, served as an altar boy (St. Teresa of Avila), and played baseball, football and basketball. In 1979, Chris moved together with his parents and siblings to Arlington Texas, where he later met his first wife, Krista Kearley Pruitt, and together created a beautiful daughter, Jordan Varga. Chris was tremendously proud of the smart, independent, successful woman Jordan is, and was honored to carry on the title of "Pop-Pop" twice over to two grandchildren, Oliver and Crosbee. Chris remarried to Thosie Soza, building their own bonds of love, friendship, and a forever home on the lake in Quitman, Texas. Chris was a role model as well to Thosie's son, Anthony, whom Chris considered his own. Chris's joys were fishing, hunting, his dogs, and spending time with family and friends. As an avid movie buff and never at a loss for a joke, friends and family alike were endlessly entertained by Chris retelling stories, quoting corny movie and TV show scenes, and cracking jokes. There was never a dull moment when Chris was around. Chris had many talents, but was famous for showing his love through the countless people he helped by saving people money through his online research prowess, repairing simple and complex tasks alike, and making sure everyone's vehicles stayed maintained and operating. Chris started his 36-year career with LTV Aerospace and Defense at the age of 19 on the Electronics Line in the Flight Test Hangar. He progressed with the company through organizational changes with Vought Aerospace, Northrup Grumman, Vought Aircraft, and finally retiring with Triumph Aerostructures. Through his extensive career, he spent the bulk of his time making everything work and run smoothly as a offsite field representative, with a title affectionately known as "The Cleaner." After retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his best friend, Richard Robertson, working on his boat dock, a workshop, and endless car repairs. He found much happiness when he was catching the "big one" off the end of his dock just before sunset on Lake Fork. SURVIVORS: Chris is survived by his loving wife, Thosie Varga; his children, Jordan Varga Nowell (Kyle) and Anthony Scott; mother, Carol Merendino Varga; siblings, Dr. Dara Varga Dallas (John), Holly Varga Scott, Paul Varga (Michelle), and Eric Varga (Wendy); and grandchildren, Oliver Loyd Nowell and Crosbee Luella Nowell; as well as a myriad of cousins, nephews and nieces who will miss him dearly.



Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary