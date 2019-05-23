Christopher John Bizjack EULESS -- Christopher John Bizjack, 48, passed awaypeacefully on Tuesday morning, May 14, 2019 while under hospice care at his brother and sister-in-laws home inFort Worth, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICES: 11 a.m. Friday. May 24, 2019 atGood Shepherd Catholic Community,1000 Tinker Rd., Colleyville, Texas 76034 with a reception to follow.All are welcome to attend and celebrateChris' life. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please send donations toAsana Hospice and Palliative Carewww.asanahospice.com Chris was born on March 14, 1971 in Portland, Maine to Jack and Dawn Bizjack. He grew up in Hoffman Estates, Ill. where he became an avid fan of Chicago sports; Cubs, Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls and Chicago Sting soccer which he would attend regularly with his family. His family moved to Bedford, Texas in the summer of 1984 were he graduated from Trinity High School in Euless, Texas in 1989. Chris went on to play soccer at College of the Southwest in Hobbs, New Mexico and eventually made his way back to Texas where he attended the Universityof North Texas.Chris started his career atWells Fargo in 2004 just before moving to Minnesota for a few years.In 2007 he married Becky and then after moving back to Texas, they welcomed their beautiful daughter Addison Marie in 2009. Chris was a devoted and loving father and loved watching his daughter play soccer. Chris loved life and cherished good times with his friends while enjoying music, sports and laughs. His friends were his extended family and a big part of his life. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Bizjack and his mother Dawn Bizjack. SURVIVORS: Chrisis survived byhis daughter, Addison Marie Bizjack; his brother, Justin Bizjack and wife, Jodee, Fort Worth; and sister, Andrea Bizjack, Macon, Ga.; nephews, Connor Palacios, Finley and Grant Bizjack; and niece, Aspen Palacios and former spouse/mother of his daughter, Becky Bizjack. He is also survived by many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends.



