Christopher Lee "S1" Lopez HURST--Christopher Lee "S1" Lopez, 37, an artist/self-contractor, beloved father, husband, brother, a protective uncle, and fierce friend, was called to his eternal resting place on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Christopher entered this world on June 4, 1982, in San Angelo, Texas. Christopher was preceded in death by brother, Richard Hernandez, and father, Roy Lopez. SURVIVORS: Christopher leaves to cherish his memory, spouse, Valerie Noel; children, Zeya, Jolie and Royce Lopez; stepchildren, Caleb Sifuentes, Alesia Diaz Noel, and Kaysen Ventura; sisters and brothers, Fifi (Armando) Frances, Renee (Gary), Ty (Marissa), Frost, Thomas (Brandi); and a host of loving nieces, nephews and friends. Christopher will be deeply missed and forever loved. T AND J FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, LLC Hurst, 817-952-3128 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

Published in Star-Telegram on May 18, 2020.
