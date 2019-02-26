|
|
Christopher Napoleon Trammell EULESS--Christopher N. Trammell, 93, departed this earthly life on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. FUNERAL: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, St. John "Unleashed" Baptist Church, Grand Prairie. Viewing: 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Golden Gate Funeral Home. Born July 9, 1925, in Lineville, Ala., to King and Dollie Trammell, Christopher was drafted at 17 into the USMC during World War II. He joined the Army in 1951 where he served for the next 27 years. His entire military career spanned 30 years. He fought in the Vietnam War, receiving the Purple Heart. He received four Bronze Stars. A distinguished member of the 4th Calvary Regiment, he was the only non-enlisted soldier on General Starry's Monogram Task Force, writing chapter 5 of "Mounted Combat in Vietnam." He received The Order of St. George Medallion, the top award given to members of the Army's mounted force by the U.S. Armor Association of the United States Army. SURVIVORS: Sister, Mary Jewel Black; children, Karin, Theresa, Jacob (Lisa), Eberhard (Dorli); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one great-great-granchild.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 26, 2019