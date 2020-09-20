Christopher Todd "Chris" Pavelka
August 12, 1979 - September 17, 2020
Alvord, Texas - Christopher Todd Pavelka "Chris", 41 went to be with our Lord Wednesday morning September 17, 2020.
Service: 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Biggers Funeral Home Chapel.
Visitation: 10 a.m. to 12 noon Tuesday at Biggers Funeral Chapel.
Memorials: The family has requested in lieu of flowers donations be sent to: Wounded Warriors
Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Chris was born August 12, 1979 in Fort Worth to Patrick and Vickie Pavelka. He proudly served in the Army and later the Army National Guard where he retired with honors as a Chief Warrant Officer-2 with multiple distinguished honors and citations. He was an aeronautical engineer at Bell aeronautical.
He was united in marriage to Renee Thompson January 17, 2008 in Decatur. He was stepfather to Caleb and Ayden Torres and father to Cadence and Addison Pavelka.
He is preceded in death by his father, Patrick Pavelka as well as other loving family members.
Survivors: He is survived by his wife, Renee Pavelka; children, Caleb Torres, Ayden Torres, Cadence Pavelka and Addison Pavelka; his mother, Vickie Pavelka Cothran; stepfather, Lee Cothran; brother and sister-in-law, Corey and Megan Pavelka; sister and brother-in-law, Callie and Nick Pollock, as well as numerous extended family, friends and military brothers in arms.