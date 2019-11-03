Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson's Harveson & Cole
702 Eighth Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-336-0345
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Thompson's Harveson & Cole
702 Eighth Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76104
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Christy Eardley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christy Craig Eardley


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christy Craig Eardley Obituary
Christy Craig Eardley FORT WORTH -- Christy Craig Eardley, died surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. SERVICE: Rosary at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment: Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation: Sunday from 1-3 p.m.at Thompson's Harveson and Cole. Christy Craig Reeves was born on August 24, 1958 in Carthage to Michael and Jonette Craig Reeves. She was a 1976 graduate of Carthage H.S. and earned a BBA from Texas A & M Corpus Christi. She married James Eardley on May 5, 1984. Christy was an executive assistant to Ed Haggar of Haggar Slacks, among other administrative jobs. Her most recent job was as an executive assistant to David Hansen at Virtuoso, where she worked for the last 12 years. She grew very close to her co-workers there and considered them all family. She loved books and movies especially mysteries and history, music and was a great home cook. SURVIVORS: Christy is survived by her husband of 36 years, James Eardley and their daughter, Jennifer Davis and her husband, Matt, brother, Mike Craig, and the extended Craig and Eardley families.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -