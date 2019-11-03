|
Christy Craig Eardley FORT WORTH -- Christy Craig Eardley, died surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. SERVICE: Rosary at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment: Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation: Sunday from 1-3 p.m.at Thompson's Harveson and Cole. Christy Craig Reeves was born on August 24, 1958 in Carthage to Michael and Jonette Craig Reeves. She was a 1976 graduate of Carthage H.S. and earned a BBA from Texas A & M Corpus Christi. She married James Eardley on May 5, 1984. Christy was an executive assistant to Ed Haggar of Haggar Slacks, among other administrative jobs. Her most recent job was as an executive assistant to David Hansen at Virtuoso, where she worked for the last 12 years. She grew very close to her co-workers there and considered them all family. She loved books and movies especially mysteries and history, music and was a great home cook. SURVIVORS: Christy is survived by her husband of 36 years, James Eardley and their daughter, Jennifer Davis and her husband, Matt, brother, Mike Craig, and the extended Craig and Eardley families.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 3, 2019